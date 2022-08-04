 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police probing car crash that injured Stafford Township scooter rider

  • 0
Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police are working to find a motorist that struck a scooter rider on Wednesday morning.

Jose Cruz-Jaimes, 27, of Manahawkin, was riding at approximately 7:48 a.m. when he tried crossing the intersection o Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. An SUV was making a right turn onto Route 9 South from McKinley Avenue, where it hit Cruz-Jaimes before the driver fled, police said.

Cruz-Jaimes was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, following the crash, police said, without providing information about his condition.

The SUV is possibly a newer-model Ford Edge that may be fitted with tinted windows. Damage may also be noticeable on its front driver fender and door, police said.

People are also reading…

Anyone who may have seen the automobile is urged to contact Officer Justin Pascale, at 609-597-1189 ext. 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News