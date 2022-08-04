Police probing car crash that injured Stafford Township scooter rider

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police are working to find a motorist that struck a scooter rider on Wednesday morning.

Jose Cruz-Jaimes, 27, of Manahawkin, was riding at approximately 7:48 a.m. when he tried crossing the intersection o Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. An SUV was making a right turn onto Route 9 South from McKinley Avenue, where it hit Cruz-Jaimes before the driver fled, police said.

Cruz-Jaimes was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, following the crash, police said, without providing information about his condition.

The SUV is possibly a newer-model Ford Edge that may be fitted with tinted windows. Damage may also be noticeable on its front driver fender and door, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the automobile is urged to contact Officer Justin Pascale, at 609-597-1189 ext. 8436 or jpascale@staffordpolice.org.