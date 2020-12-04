Police investigating threat at Galloway Township Middle School

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township police are investigating a social media threat directed at Galloway Township Middle School on Friday morning as students and staff shelter in place.
Support Local Journalism
Galloway Township police posted on their social media accounts Friday around 10:20 a.m. that they were assisting school personnel and that the threat did not seem credible.
"The students are safe and there is no danger," Galloway Police Lt. Christopher McGinty said.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.