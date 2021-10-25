 Skip to main content
Police investigating shooting of Atlantic City women
Atlantic City public safety building
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting of a 26-year-old Atlantic City woman. 

The incident occurred at 12:32 a.m. on the 400 block Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to police. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medial Center for treatment, according to police. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

