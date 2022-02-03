 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating shooting near Bridgeton school
0 Comments
top story

Police investigating shooting near Bridgeton school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a shooting that happened near the city's Broad Street School Wednesday afternoon.

Police were notified of shots being fired shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers at the scene managed to recover several 9mm shell casings from a sidewalk in the 100 block of Oak Avenue

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported, police said.

According to police reports, a dark-colored vehicle was later seen fleeing the scene and three people were seen running through a yard. One of the people running was described as a black male, with a thin build, who was dressed in black clothing and wearing a black ski mask.

Later Wednesday, police say a vehicle found in Fairfield Township had evidence of being struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the case can contact city police detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be provided to police online, at bpd.tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bizarre headless horse skeleton found buried in Medieval graveyard

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News