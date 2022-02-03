Police investigating shooting near Bridgeton school

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a shooting that happened near the city's Broad Street School Wednesday afternoon.
Police were notified of shots being fired shortly before 4 p.m.
Officers at the scene managed to recover several 9mm shell casings from a sidewalk in the 100 block of Oak Avenue
Support Local Journalism
No injuries were reported, police said.
According to police reports, a dark-colored vehicle was later seen fleeing the scene and three people were seen running through a yard. One of the people running was described as a black male, with a thin build, who was dressed in black clothing and wearing a black ski mask.
Later Wednesday, police say a vehicle found in Fairfield Township had evidence of being struck by gunfire.
Anyone with information on the case can contact city police detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be provided to police online, at bpd.tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.