Police investigating shooting near Bridgeton school

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a shooting that happened near the city's Broad Street School Wednesday afternoon.

Police were notified of shots being fired shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers at the scene managed to recover several 9mm shell casings from a sidewalk in the 100 block of Oak Avenue

No injuries were reported, police said.

According to police reports, a dark-colored vehicle was later seen fleeing the scene and three people were seen running through a yard. One of the people running was described as a black male, with a thin build, who was dressed in black clothing and wearing a black ski mask.

Later Wednesday, police say a vehicle found in Fairfield Township had evidence of being struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the case can contact city police detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be provided to police online, at bpd.tips.

