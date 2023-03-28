GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two juveniles were shot at in the South Egg Harbor section of the township while walking home Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to Cincinnati Avenue and Aloe Street at 5:37 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired. Officers learned the juveniles were shot at by another group, police said Monday in a news release.
The assailants were also juveniles or young adults, police said.
The juveniles were shot at four times as they entered the rear of the Aloe Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Aloe Street. At least two apartments were damaged, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police did not identify suspects.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call police at 609-652-3705 or Detective Fenil Gandhi at ext. 320. They also can contact Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477 or by texting tipcop, plus the information, to 274637, or at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
