GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Two juveniles were shot in the South Egg Harbor section while walking home on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Cincinnati Avenue and Aloe Street at around 5:37 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Once on scene, police learned the juveniles were shot at by another group, police said in a Monday news release.

The assailants were also juveniles or young adults, police said.

The juveniles were shot at four times as they entered the rear of the Aloe Village Apartments, at 1311 Aloe Street. At least two apartments were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Suspects were not identified on Monday.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's office was contacted.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact township police at 609-652-3705, or Detective Fenil Gandhi at ext. 320.

Atlantic County Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477, or by texting tipcop, plus the information, to 274637.

Crimestoppers is also online at crimestoppersatlantic.com.