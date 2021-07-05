 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating July 4 shooting death of 10-year-old in Vineland, local footage requested
0 comments
breaking top story

Police investigating July 4 shooting death of 10-year-old in Vineland, local footage requested

{{featured_button_text}}
cumberland breaking carousel

VINELAND — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl died Sunday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Monday.

Vineland Police were called to Inspira Medical Center around 11:17 p.m. on July 4 for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. The girl succumbed to her injury.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the girl was shot at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive when the shooting occurred, but investigators are still unsure who the perpetrators were targeting.

Webb-McRae is asking anyone who resides in the area of West Earl Drive, East Earl Drive, Earl Drive (and Park Towne Apartments), Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court (within the area of South West Avenue and West Chestnut Avenue) to share video from their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this crime may contact Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit information to CCPO.TIPS (www.njccpo.org/tips) anonymously.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall on Cuba

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News