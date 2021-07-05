Police investigating July 4 shooting death of 10-year-old in Vineland, local footage requested

VINELAND — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl died Sunday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Monday.
Vineland Police were called to Inspira Medical Center around 11:17 p.m. on July 4 for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. The girl succumbed to her injury.
Police said the girl was shot at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive when the shooting occurred, but investigators are still unsure who the perpetrators were targeting.
Webb-McRae is asking anyone who resides in the area of West Earl Drive, East Earl Drive, Earl Drive (and Park Towne Apartments), Diane Court, Mary Court and Shirley Court (within the area of South West Avenue and West Chestnut Avenue) to share video from their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about this crime may contact Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit information to CCPO.TIPS (www.njccpo.org/tips) anonymously.
