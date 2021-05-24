Police investigating gunshots at Bridgeton apartments

BRIDGETON — Police in Bridgeton are investigating a shooting with no reported injuries at a local apartment complex Monday.
Bridgeton Police said Monday morning that three spent .45 caliber casings were found in the driveway of the front entrance to the Burlington Manor Apartments.
There was also no reported damage to property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeton detectives at 856-451-0033, use the TIP411 system or BPDTIPS.
All information received is confidential.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Claire Lowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015.
