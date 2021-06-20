Police investigating fatal stabbing Saturday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night in the resort, and a woman who was also stabbed is hospitalized and remains in critical condition, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday.
At 9:17 p.m. Saturday, city police received a 911 call in reference to a female who was stabbed at a residence on South Carolina Avenue, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a written statement.
Police arrived at the residence and discovered a 55-year-old male and a 37-year-old female with stab wounds, Tyner said.
The man and woman were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus, Tyner said. The man was pronounced dead, and the woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.
This is a cooperative, ongoing investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office major crimes unit and the city police, Tyner said.
Anyone with information, regarding serious crimes are asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit to the Prosecutor’s Office website at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page, Tyner said.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppersatlantic.com, Tyner said.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County, Tyner said.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
