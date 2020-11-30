 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating dead body hanging from Atlantic City hotel balcony
0 comments
top story

Police investigating dead body hanging from Atlantic City hotel balcony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City police car

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning hanging from a hotel balcony.

Officers went to the 32-story Club Wyndham Skyline Tower just before 5:30 a.m. after a report of a man hanging from an upper floor balcony, according to a Facebook post on the Police Department’s page.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police found a rope tied around the balcony railing after they were escorted to the room by security.

The Atlantic City Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the body.

The name of the 59-year-old man from Plainsboro, Middlesex County, has not been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766, or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News