Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a married couple at Quality Inn in Vineland

VINELAND — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the city Police Department are investigating what appears to be a married couple, murder-suicide in the area of the Quality Inn Hotel.
Police were called at about 1:18 p.m. Monday to the Quality Inn at 29 W. Landis Ave., said Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae in a written statement.
Upon arrival, they discovered a 41-year-old female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle, Webb-McRae said. Later, they located a 44-year- old male deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound along a wooded fence line, she said.
BRIDGETON — Two men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2020 death of Davio…
They are not being identified as this incident has been determined to be a domestic violence matter, Webb-McRae said. Under New Jersey Court Rules, the State is prohibited from releasing the name of a domestic violence victim, she said.
Releasing the name of the 44-year-old male would only serve to disclose the identity of the 41-year-old female victim in this matter, Webb-McRae said. Accordingly, no names will be released at this time, she said.
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Vineland Police give ice cream and balloons
In August of 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office (CCPO) was awarded a Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing grant in honor of fallen officer Det. Matthew Tarentino. Tarentino was a Summit police officer who was a 2017 recipient of the Attorney General's Outstanding Community Policing Award and then tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on May 30, 2017. In June of 2017, the New Jersey Attorney General's office urged Police Departments to apply for individual awards of up to $10,000 to honor Officer Tarentino through their Community Policing efforts. CCPO Detectives arrived with an ice-cream truck and hand out free ice cream and beach balls to children like Natalie Cuate,7, in the community at Chestnut Square Apartments in Vineland. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae was there to help. August 30, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Vineland Police give ice cream and balloons
In August of 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office (CCPO) was awarded a Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing grant in honor of fallen officer Det. Matthew Tarentino. Tarentino was a Summit police officer who was a 2017 recipient of the Attorney General’s Outstanding Community Policing Award and then tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on May 30, 2017. In June of 2017, the New Jersey Attorney General’s office urged Police Departments to apply for individual awards of up to $10,000 to honor Officer Tarentino through their Community Policing efforts. CCPO Detectives arrived with an ice-cream truck and hand out free ice cream and beach balls to children like Madanly Henandez,5, and Jackie Beteta,5, in the community at Chestnut Square Apartments in Vineland. August 30, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Vineland Police give ice cream and balloons
In August of 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office (CCPO) was awarded a Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing grant in honor of fallen officer Det. Matthew Tarentino. Tarentino was a Summit police officer who was a 2017 recipient of the Attorney General's Outstanding Community Policing Award and then tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on May 30, 2017. In June of 2017, the New Jersey Attorney General's office urged Police Departments to apply for individual awards of up to $10,000 to honor Officer Tarentino through their Community Policing efforts. CCPO Detectives arrived with an ice-cream truck and hand out free ice cream and beach balls to children in the community at Chestnut Square Apartments in Vineland. August 30, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office gives out free ice cream
1 of 3
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Vineland Police give ice cream and balloons
In August of 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office (CCPO) was awarded a Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing grant in honor of fallen officer Det. Matthew Tarentino. Tarentino was a Summit police officer who was a 2017 recipient of the Attorney General's Outstanding Community Policing Award and then tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on May 30, 2017. In June of 2017, the New Jersey Attorney General's office urged Police Departments to apply for individual awards of up to $10,000 to honor Officer Tarentino through their Community Policing efforts. CCPO Detectives arrived with an ice-cream truck and hand out free ice cream and beach balls to children like Natalie Cuate,7, in the community at Chestnut Square Apartments in Vineland. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae was there to help. August 30, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Vineland Police give ice cream and balloons
In August of 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office (CCPO) was awarded a Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing grant in honor of fallen officer Det. Matthew Tarentino. Tarentino was a Summit police officer who was a 2017 recipient of the Attorney General’s Outstanding Community Policing Award and then tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on May 30, 2017. In June of 2017, the New Jersey Attorney General’s office urged Police Departments to apply for individual awards of up to $10,000 to honor Officer Tarentino through their Community Policing efforts. CCPO Detectives arrived with an ice-cream truck and hand out free ice cream and beach balls to children like Madanly Henandez,5, and Jackie Beteta,5, in the community at Chestnut Square Apartments in Vineland. August 30, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Vineland Police give ice cream and balloons
In August of 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office (CCPO) was awarded a Matthew L. Tarentino Community Policing grant in honor of fallen officer Det. Matthew Tarentino. Tarentino was a Summit police officer who was a 2017 recipient of the Attorney General's Outstanding Community Policing Award and then tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on May 30, 2017. In June of 2017, the New Jersey Attorney General's office urged Police Departments to apply for individual awards of up to $10,000 to honor Officer Tarentino through their Community Policing efforts. CCPO Detectives arrived with an ice-cream truck and hand out free ice cream and beach balls to children in the community at Chestnut Square Apartments in Vineland. August 30, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.