Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a married couple at Quality Inn in Vineland
Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide of a married couple at Quality Inn in Vineland

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy led a news conference on the mass shooting that killed a man, a woman, and injured 12 others at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township at Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Monday May 24, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

VINELAND — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the city Police Department are investigating what appears to be a married couple, murder-suicide in the area of the Quality Inn Hotel.

Police were called at about 1:18 p.m. Monday to the Quality Inn at 29 W. Landis Ave., said Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae in a written statement.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 41-year-old female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle, Webb-McRae said. Later, they located a 44-year- old male deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound along a wooded fence line, she said.

They are not being identified as this incident has been determined to be a domestic violence matter, Webb-McRae said. Under New Jersey Court Rules, the State is prohibited from releasing the name of a domestic violence victim, she said.

Releasing the name of the 44-year-old male would only serve to disclose the identity of the 41-year-old female victim in this matter, Webb-McRae said. Accordingly, no names will be released at this time, she said.

