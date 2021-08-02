Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide at Quality Inn in Vineland

VINELAND — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the city Police Department are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in the area of the Quality Inn Hotel.
Police were called at about 1:18 p.m. Monday to the Quality Inn at 29 W. Landis Ave., said Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae in a written statement.
Upon arrival, they discovered a 41-year-old female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle, Webb-McRae said. Later, they located a 44-year- old male deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound along a wooded fence line, she said.
The names of the man and the woman were not released.
