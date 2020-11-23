Police investigate after 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man shot Saturday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old township man was shot Saturday night in the Scullville section of the township.

About 8:30 p.m., the man was shot near the intersection of Spray and Dorset avenues, according to a news release from township police.

Police did not release the name of the man, but said he was treated by township EMS and ALS before he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The man is in stable condition, police said.

“Please understand this is an active criminal investigation and we are limited on the information being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” police said.

Detectives Bob Harte, Katrina Cantell and Paul Janetta responded to the scene to further the investigation, according to the release.

Officials asked residents in the area who may have video surveillance that captured activity concerning this incident to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 609-926-4051 or via email at cid@ehtpd.com.

