 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate after 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man shot Saturday
0 comments
top story

Police investigate after 19-year-old Egg Harbor Township man shot Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
EHT police car
FILE PHOTO

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old township man was shot Saturday night in the Scullville section of the township.

About 8:30 p.m., the man was shot near the intersection of Spray and Dorset avenues, according to a news release from township police.

Police did not release the name of the man, but said he was treated by township EMS and ALS before he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The man is in stable condition, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Please understand this is an active criminal investigation and we are limited on the information being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” police said.

Detectives Bob Harte, Katrina Cantell and Paul Janetta responded to the scene to further the investigation, according to the release.

Officials asked residents in the area who may have video surveillance that captured activity concerning this incident to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 609-926-4051 or via email at cid@ehtpd.com

Anyone that has any information about this case can also submit tips anonymously through www.CRIMESTOPPERSATLANTIC.com or 800-658-TIPS (8477) and receive a cash reward if the tip leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) involved in this crime, officials said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News