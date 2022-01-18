Police ID body found near Egg Harbor Township Walmart

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a body that was found next to the Black Horse Pike outside Walmart on Monday morning.

Joseph Richardson II, 42, of the Landisville section of Buena, was found dead in a grassy area adjacent to the road at 7:24 a.m., police said. Foul play is not suspected, but an investigation into Richardson's death is ongoing.

The case is being investigated by Detectives Michael Santoro, Richard Vogt and Katrina Cantell, police Capt. Heath Per said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Richardson's body was discovered while Walmart and its neighboring stores began welcoming their early rounds of customers.

0:53 Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to starting Lakewood house fire An Egg Harbor Township man Thursday admitted intentionally setting a Lakewood house on fire …

Northfield resident Christine Lauman said she was leaving the Walmart about 9 a.m. and saw about three marked and eight unmarked police vehicles assembled on the lawn between the shopping plaza's Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.

She learned from another witness that the body was discovered beside the sidewalk bordering the highway where they were gathered.

"He pointed that it was right there, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that's horrible,'" Lauman said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 609-926-4051.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.