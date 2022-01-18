 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID body found near Egg Harbor Township Walmart
Police ID body found near Egg Harbor Township Walmart

Wal-Mart

A body was found Monday near the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township, shown in 2017.

 Press archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a body that was found next to the Black Horse Pike outside Walmart on Monday morning.

Joseph Richardson II, 42, of the Landisville section of Buena, was found dead in a grassy area adjacent to the road at 7:24 a.m., police said. Foul play is not suspected, but an investigation into Richardson's death is ongoing.

The case is being investigated by Detectives Michael Santoro, Richard Vogt and Katrina Cantell, police Capt. Heath Per said Tuesday.

Richardson's body was discovered while Walmart and its neighboring stores began welcoming their early rounds of customers.

Northfield resident Christine Lauman said she was leaving the Walmart about 9 a.m. and saw about three marked and eight unmarked police vehicles assembled on the lawn between the shopping plaza's Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.

She learned from another witness that the body was discovered beside the sidewalk bordering the highway where they were gathered.

"He pointed that it was right there, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that's horrible,'" Lauman said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 609-926-4051.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

