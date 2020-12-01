Police don't believe death of man found hanging from Atlantic City hotel balcony linked to criminal activity

ATLANTIC CITY — Police believe the death of a man whose body was found early Monday morning hanging from a hotel balcony isn't the result of criminal activity.

Additional details about the death are not expected to be released, city police Lt. Kevin Fair said Tuesday, adding the cause of death is not believed to be a result of criminal activity.

Officers went to the 32-story Club Wyndham Skyline Tower just before 5:30 a.m. Monday after a report of a man hanging from an upper floor balcony, according to a Facebook post on the Police Department’s page.

Police found a rope tied around the balcony railing after they were escorted to the room by security.

The Atlantic City Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the body.

The name of the 59-year-old man from Plainsboro, Middlesex County, has not been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766, or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

