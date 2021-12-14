Police charge two, seek third in Wildwood burglary

WILDWOOD - Two men have been charged and a woman is being sought after police say they were caught on video breaking into a Wildwood home Sunday night.

A homeowner reported a burglary in progress at 10:30 p.m. at his Garfield Avenue property, telling police he'd observed it through his security system. The homeowner was not at the residence when the burglary happened, police said.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage and obtained a physical description of the suspects, who police say stole property from the home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Giovanni Alicea-Ocasio, 31, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of movable property, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic syringe. He was released on a summons complaint in accordance with bail reform guidelines.