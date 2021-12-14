 Skip to main content
Police charge two, seek third in Wildwood burglary
Police charge two, seek third in Wildwood burglary

WILDWOOD - Two men have been charged and a woman is being sought after police say they were caught on video breaking into a Wildwood home Sunday night.

A homeowner reported a burglary in progress at 10:30 p.m. at his Garfield Avenue property, telling police he'd observed it  through his security system. The homeowner was not at the residence when the burglary happened, police said.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage and obtained a physical description of the suspects, who police say stole property from the home.

Giovanni Alicea-Ocasio, 31, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of movable property, possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic syringe. He was released on a summons complaint in accordance with bail reform guidelines.

Kevin Vega-Aguilar, 29, was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of movable property, possession\ of a weapon (knife), certain persons prohibited from possessing a weapon, and possession of narcotics. He was lodged at the Cape May County jail.

Marangeli Medina, 26, is still at large and has an active warrant, but her whereabouts are unknown. She is charged with burglary and theft of movable property. 

Those with information about Medina's location are asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department, at 609-522-0222, or message the department's Facebook page.

