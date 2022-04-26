Police charge Atlantic City teen following Sunday shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police officers arrested a 15-year-old male following Sunday evening a shooting that injured another teen, city police said Tuesday.
The shooting was reported around 6:48 p.m., in the 600 block of North Raleigh Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old that was shot.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The teen provided officers with information about his alleged shooter, another 15-year-old from the city. Police later found the suspect at 7:13 p.m. near Ohio Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard, and he was in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.
The 15-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault, police said. He was taken to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility following his arrest, police said.
