Police charge 2 with murder in fatal shooting of Vineland teen

Two Cumberland County residents were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a Vineland teen last week, the county Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, were arrested Friday and Tuesday, respectively. Prosecutors will seek pretrial detention for both, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, was shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive on Thursday and taken by first responders to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died from his injuries.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.