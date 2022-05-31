 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police charge 2 with murder in fatal shooting of Vineland teen

Two Cumberland County residents were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a Vineland teen last week, the county Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, were arrested Friday and Tuesday, respectively. Prosecutors will seek pretrial detention for both, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, was shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive on Thursday and taken by first responders to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died from his injuries.

