Police body camera footage of Absecon Dollar Store shooting released

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday released body camera footage of a police-involved shooting in May outside an Absecon Dollar General.

Multiple video clips were released, showing the moments before and after police shot 37-year-old Jalial Whitted.

Whitted is accused of entering the store on New Road armed and firing at least one shot inside, then confronting police outside before they began shooting at him when authorities say he brandished a gun.

Whitted was ordered to remain in jail during a June 29 detention hearing. He is scheduled to return to court Friday for another appearance before Judge Bernard DeLury, according to the Atlantic County Superior Court.

Each clip released is from varying police body cameras, providing investigators with multiple angles of the incident.

The first officer to approach Whitted encounters him walking with his hands up coming out of the store, the video footage shows. The officer points his gun at Whitted, demanding he surrender and "keep your hands up." Whitted can be seen with both of his hands raised while holding a cellphone.

Judge detains Absecon man shot by police The Absecon man accused of entering a city Dollar General armed before being shot by police …

The officer in the footage then informs dispatch that he believes Whitted may have had a fake gun in his pocket, with Whitted telling the armed officer to "shoot."

The standoff moves to the store's parking lot, where the officer continues pointing his gun at Whitted before backup arrives.

"Don't reach," the first officer shouts.

In several clips, other responding officers can be heard repeatedly pleading with Whitted to stand down while he was behind a sedan in the parking lot, addressing him by his first name.

"Don't do it, Jalial, don't do it," one of the officers can be heard saying on a clip.

His mother, Kim Whitted, has said her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was previously being treated for it.

Absecon man shot by police is charged again The Absecon man who was shot May 24 by police outside Dollar General has been charged again,…

Another officer believed Whitted was holding a phone, urging him to drop the device. Then, an officer in one of the clips can be heard shouting that Whitted had a gun, indicating that the "weapon is in the right pocket."

Moments later, dozens of shots are fired, followed by the officer ordering Whitted to stay on the ground to secure him.

After the shots were fired, Kim Whitted can be seen in one of the clips questioning the officers' actions.

In speaking with one of the officers, Kim Whitted said her son didn't have a gun on him, but the officer directed her to a firearm on the ground.

"There's a gun on the floor," an officer said.

"Where did that come from?" Kim Whitted replied, with the officer responding, "I don't know."

Absecon man's charges in police-involved shooting dismissed MAYS LANDING — Charges against an Absecon man who was shot by police May 24 outside a Dollar…

Kim Whitted in May said her son was staying at her home at the Clayton Mill Run townhouse complex next to the store when she woke up to him missing around 9 a.m. She began searching for him and found that he was in a standoff with multiple agencies, she said at the time.

She can also be seen on camera telling the officers the same story.

While Kim Whitted continued speaking with police, officers and an EMT rendered medical aid to Whitted. He was eventually taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he underwent hours of surgery, his family previously said.

Initially, Whitted's charges were dropped through an administrative dismissal, but they were reinstated. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail after he was released from the hospital.