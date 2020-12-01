 Skip to main content
Police believe death of man found hanging from Atlantic City hotel balcony not linked to criminal activity
Police believe death of man found hanging from Atlantic City hotel balcony not linked to criminal activity

Atlantic City police car

ATLANTIC CITY — Police believe the death of a man whose body was found early Monday morning hanging from a hotel balcony isn't the result of criminal activity. 

Additional details about the death are not expected to be released, Lt. Kevin Fair said Tuesday.

Officers went to the 32-story Club Wyndham Skyline Tower just before 5:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man hanging from an upper floor balcony, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police found a rope tied around the balcony railing after they were escorted to the room by security.

The Atlantic City Fire Department assisted in the recovery of the body.

The name of the 59-year-old man from Plainsboro, Middlesex County, has not been released.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

