Police arrest wanted Atlantic City man, recover gun

ATLANTIC CITY — Police said Friday they arrested a city man who was in possession of a handgun and was wanted in a shots-fired incident earlier this month.

Kenneth Marlow, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a ghost gun, resisting arrest and obstruction. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

On Wednesday, Detectives Alberto Valles, Christian Ivanov, Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans were patrolling near South Carolina and Baltic avenues when they observed Marlow in the area. Police said they recognized Marlow as a suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred Nov. 5.

As the detectives approached, Marlow fled west through an empty lot toward Tennessee Avenue. They chased Marlow and saw him discard a satchel before he ran into an apartment building in the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue, from which he refused to exit.

The department called in its Emergency Response Team, which included SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team and Mobile Command Post, police said. The crisis negotiators made contact with Marlow via cellphone, and after about 90 minutes, they convinced him to surrender and exit the apartment building.

The discarded satchel contained a loaded 9mm handgun police later determined to be a "ghost gun" — a weapon that lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace.

Marlow's charges stem from a Nov. 5 incident in which he was seen on surveillance video firing a handgun about 10:28 p.m., police said. There were no reported injuries from that incident.