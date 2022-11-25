 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police arrest wanted Atlantic City man, recover gun

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Car
PRESS ARCHIVES

Law enforcement officials describe a recent drug bust that resulted in 16 arrests and the seizure of 39,000 doses of heroin mixed with fentanyl. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police said Friday they arrested a city man who was in possession of a handgun and was wanted in a shots-fired incident earlier this month.

Kenneth Marlow, 22, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a ghost gun, resisting arrest and obstruction. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

On Wednesday, Detectives Alberto Valles, Christian Ivanov, Christopher Dodson and Eric Evans were patrolling near South Carolina and Baltic avenues when they observed Marlow in the area. Police said they recognized Marlow as a suspect in a shots-fired incident that occurred Nov. 5.

As the detectives approached, Marlow fled west through an empty lot toward Tennessee Avenue. They chased Marlow and saw him discard a satchel before he ran into an apartment building in the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue, from which he refused to exit.

People are also reading…

The department called in its Emergency Response Team, which included SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team and Mobile Command Post, police said. The crisis negotiators made contact with Marlow via cellphone, and after about 90 minutes, they convinced him to surrender and exit the apartment building.

The discarded satchel contained a loaded 9mm handgun police later determined to be a "ghost gun" — a weapon that lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace.

Marlow's charges stem from a Nov. 5 incident in which he was seen on surveillance video firing a handgun about 10:28 p.m., police said. There were no reported injuries from that incident.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas celebrations kick off in Frankfurt and Stockholm

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News