Police arrest Walmart shoplifters, find drugs in Stafford Township

Stafford Township Police logo
FILE PHOTO

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two people caught shoplifting at Walmart were found in possession of heroin, police said Saturday.

At around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the township police department's Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Brittany Koppenjan, 30, of Lacey Township, and Ryan Powell, 36, of Seaside Heights, for shoplifting at Walmart.

The two were observed concealing numerous electronic items in their bags. After a short period of time, they were observed walking past the checkout counter and exiting the store. Police encountered the two in the parking lot and arrested them.

While searching the suspects, police recovered stolen items as well as heroin. It was learned that both Koopenjan and Powell had multiple arrest warrants from the Ocean County Sheriff's Department as well as the Berkeley Township and Seaside Heights municipal courts.

Both were charged with shoplifting and possession of CDS. They are being lodged at Ocean County jail.

Police pointed out that shoplifting and drug offenses are related, because shoplifting leads to the black-market sales of stolen items, which in turn are used to buy, possess and sell narcotics.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

