Police arrest suspect wanted in fatal Upper Township crash

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Police say they've arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week, according to a post on the state police's social media accounts.
The suspect's identity was not released by State Police on Tuesday morning.
State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Ocean View, was fatally struck by a car northbound on Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane around 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Witnesses told State Police they saw a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, leaving the scene.
Police released a sketch of their suspect after initially saying they were looking for a while man in his 50s, with short gray/brown, balding hair and glasses, State Police said. He additionally was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 220-250 pounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
