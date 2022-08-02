Police arrest person wanted for ties to fatal Bridgeton shooting

BRIDGETON — A man wanted for his involvement in a Saturday morning shooting that claimed a 36-year-old's life was captured around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Desmond Bethel, 29, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest and taken to the Cumberland County jail, police said on Tuesday.

Given that Bethel is not charged with homicide offenses, police did not say if Bethel is being investigated for firing the fatal shot.

The shooting happened Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment Complex off South East Avenue.

A report around 3 a.m. informed officers of a fight between multiple individuals, where shots were fired. Responding officers found Herbert R. Lee, 36, of South Avenue, having been struck by a bullet.

Lee was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Bridgeton, where he later died, police said.

One suspect at the scene, city resident Kvaugh Walker, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun, although he was not involved in the fatal shooting, police said.

After the shooting, a pair of warrants were issued for Bethel and Ryan Askins, 29, another city resident, for weapons offenses.

Askins was spotted driving a black 2011 Audi A6 in the city and was pursued by police on Saturday. Officers eventually ended the chase on Delsea Drive for safety reasons, police said.

Askins is also charged with eluding after the chase, police said.

Askins is considered armed and dangerous. Any information about the shooting or Askins' whereabouts can be directed to Detective Mark Yoshioka, at 856-392- 9031, or by submitting information to BPD.TIPS.