Authorities on Thursday arrested a Pleasantville man accused of stealing from a drug store on Tilton Road in January before driving off with an Egg Harbor Township police officer stuck in his car's door.

Anthony Colon was seen riding his bicycle by Atlantic City police Thursday. He fled the officers trying to stop him, tossed aside his bike to run but was eventually chased down, Egg Harbor Township police said Friday in a news release.

Colon was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, eluding arrest, resisting arrest and other charges, police said in a news release.

His offenses stem from an encounter with police at a CVS pharmacy Jan. 15.

Police were called to the store for a reported shoplifter. An officer arrived to see Colon exiting the store while being followed out by employees. A woman he was with remained inside at the time, police said.

2 injured in 4-car accident in Egg Harbor Township EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afte…

While police were waiting for backup, Colon ran to his vehicle in the parking lot, which had its engine running.

In trying to detain Colon, Sgt. Brett Fair was pinned between the open car door and the doorframe while Colon sped off. Fair quickly freed himself and landed on a grass area in the parking lot, police said.

The unidentified woman with Colon was charged with shoplifting.

Colon is being held in the Atlantic County jail.