Police arrest carjacking suspect after chase from Atlantic City to Linwood

ATLANTIC CITY — A carjacking suspect led police Saturday on a chase through several Atlantic County cities before being arrested, police said.
Kevin Wade, 59, was charged with carjacking, criminal attempt, eluding, burglary and simple assault, said Lt. Kevin Fair in a statement. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail, Fair said.
At 1:54 p.m., Officer Heriberto Barrios-Gomez was on foot patrol near the beach block of Arkansas Avenue when he heard a woman screaming, Fair said. Officer Barrios-Gomez saw the woman, 46, of Deptford, Gloucester County, pulling at the driver’s side door of a vehicle, and he ran to her to help, he said.
As Officer Barrios-Gomez got closer, the vehicle sped off toward Pacific Avenue and turned, Fair said. The woman and a witness told the officer that an unknown man entered the passenger seat as the woman was in the driver’s seat, he said.
The man attempted to lock the car doors, but the woman immediately exited the vehicle, Fair said.
Wade, of Philadelphia, switched to the driver’s seat and fled, Fair said. Officer Barrios-Gomez alerted responding officers to the fleeing vehicle, which was quickly located by Sgt. Annese Parks, he said.
Wade failed to stop for police officers and led them in a pursuit into Pleasantville, Fair said.
The pursuit was terminated by a city police supervisor when it became too dangerous due to pedestrians on Main Street in Pleasantville, Fair said.
Later, the Linwood Police Department said it received a 911 dispatch call for a report of an erratic driver in the area of Shore Road and Country Club Drive. At the time of the dispatched call, officers were unaware this was the same vehicle that was wanted for the earlier incident in Atlantic City, police said.
The caller was able to provide dispatch with the vehicle description, registration and the current location of the vehicle, Linwood police said.
It was then determined this was the same vehicle as the Atlantic City carjacking, Linwood police said. Linwood Police officers Michael Fountas and Brandon Settle responded to the area and observed the vehicle provided by the caller, in the area of Country Club Drive, police said.
Officers then conducted a high-risk motor vehicle stop based upon information provided by the Atlantic City Police Department and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, Linwood police said. Wade refused the officer's commands and fled in the car, police said.
Officers Fountas and Settle pursued the vehicle, Linwood police said. A short time later, Wade lost control and drove onto the front lawn of a residential home on Delmar Avenue striking various bushes, shrubs and the home itself, police said.
Officers approached the vehicle and ordered Wade out, Linwood police said.
Wade disregarded officers verbal commands to exit the vehicle and locked the doors, remaining inside, Linwood police said. Due to Wade refusing officers' commands, officers were forced to gain entry after breaking the front driver's side window, police said.
Officers were then able to arrest Wade without further incident, Linwood police said. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident, police said.
The Somers Point and Northfield police departments assisted with the arrest, Linwood police said.
Along with the charges against Wade from Atlantic City, he was also charged with resisting by flight, criminal mischief and obstruction of the administration of law by Linwood police.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.