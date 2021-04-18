Police arrest carjacking suspect after chase from Atlantic City to Linwood

The pursuit was terminated by a city police supervisor when it became too dangerous due to pedestrians on Main Street in Pleasantville, Fair said.

Later, the Linwood Police Department said it received a 911 dispatch call for a report of an erratic driver in the area of Shore Road and Country Club Drive. At the time of the dispatched call, officers were unaware this was the same vehicle that was wanted for the earlier incident in Atlantic City, police said.

The caller was able to provide dispatch with the vehicle description, registration and the current location of the vehicle, Linwood police said.

It was then determined this was the same vehicle as the Atlantic City carjacking, Linwood police said. Linwood Police officers Michael Fountas and Brandon Settle responded to the area and observed the vehicle provided by the caller, in the area of Country Club Drive, police said.

Officers then conducted a high-risk motor vehicle stop based upon information provided by the Atlantic City Police Department and ordered the driver out of the vehicle, Linwood police said. Wade refused the officer's commands and fled in the car, police said.