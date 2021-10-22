Police arrest Bridgeton man charged in fatal shooting

Cumberland County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Friday that Bridgeton police made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month in the city.

Police said they located city man Derrell Martin, 19, arrested him and took him into custody Friday. The state will move for detention, police said.

At around 10:28 p.m. Oct. 8, police responded to 138 Vine Street in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found Tyrese McNair, 21, shot multiple times in the chest. McNair was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bridgeton police located another man, 21 and who was unnamed, at the intersection of Hampton and Giles Streets with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was transported to Cooper Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation led to Martin being charged Oct. 14 on two complaint-warrants for murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun. He was located eight days later.

