ATLANTIC CITY — Police recovered guns and drugs after searching a residence Wednesday, resulting in the arrests of three city residents.
Detectives searching a home in the 1300 block of Magellan Avenue found three handguns, heroin, drug paraphernalia and money, police said Thursday in a news release.
Police arrested Dequay Belt, 20; Damarice Bennett, 36; and Keisha Belt, 39.
Dequay Belt was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited device. Bennett was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, money laundering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Keisha Belt was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and money laundering. She was released on a summons pending court.
