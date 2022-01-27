Police arrest 3, city closes Pleasantville strip club after body discovery

PLEASANTVILLE — Police have charged three men with aggravated assault, and the city has ordered Centerfolds Cabaret to close after Irving Mayren-Guzman was found dead in the marshes near the Delilah Road strip club.
Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City; John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, were taken into custody Wednesday evening. They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.
All three suspects were charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy, police said Thursday in a news release.
Family and community members who'd been rallying every day since Tuesday for Mayren-Guzman, who had been missing since the early morning hours of Sunday, were prepared to rally again outside the club Thursday until one of the organizers heard the city had ordered the club closed while authorities investigated.
"We were prepared to be right in front of the building, peacefully trespassing for justice. We were ready to be arrested," said Christian Moreno-Rodriguez, a family friend and organizer.
Moreno-Rodriguez said Pleasantville City Council President Ricky Cistrunk called him just before noon to tell him of the city's actions.
PLEASANTVILLE — At least 200 people gathered Wednesday morning in front of Centerfolds Cabar…
Family, friends and members of the community are angry that the 21-and-over club allowed in Mayren-Guzman, who at 19 was underage.
The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is investigating, according to Moreno-Rodriguez, who cited his conversation with Cistrunk.
Attempts to reach Centerfolds this week have been unsuccessful.
Eulojeo Mayren, Mayren-Guzman's father, said, “I want to know what happened to my son, and who is responsible for it.” Mayren insisted Wednesday morning that someone from the strip club knew what happened to his son.
Mayren-Guzman's death remains under investigation, and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy.
Mayor Judy Ward asked that the public "be patient" and allow the police to "do their jobs," in a statement to The Press Wednesday.
PLEASANTVILLE — The search for a missing Egg Harbor Township man ended Tuesday when the body…
Mayren-Guzman's parents, Sarita Guzman and Mayren, were thankful for everyone's support during their darkest hours.
"I want to thank everyone for being supportive for Irving, me and my family," Guzman told a crowd of about 75 people in front of Centerfolds Thursday afternoon. "I only want people to stay united, and keep supporting me and my family."
"My siblings are some of the most kind and amazing people you would have the pleasure of meeting. Irving is no exception," said Edy Alvarez, Mayren-Guzman's brother.
And Irving was "the best of all of us," Alvarez said. "He's cute, smart, funny, charismatic, brave, bubbly, all of the above and below."
Mayren-Guzman was last seen leaving the strip club early Sunday morning.
During a rally Wednesday at City Hall, a man who identified himself as one of the friends with Mayren-Guzman that evening said on a video posting that he had gone to the club with the victim and another friend, but he couldn't get in because he didn't have identification. Mayren-Guzman went in with one friend, the man said, but never came back out, the friend told the interviewer who posted the video on YouTube under the channel LaluFilmz.
PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a missing Egg Harbor Township man they say was…
The video had more than 16,000 views Thursday afternoon, and Capt. Stacey Schlachter of the Pleasantville Police Department said police had viewed the video but had no further comment.
In the interview, the friend said Mayren-Guzman was inside the strip club and was going to get a lap dance before leaving.
Mayren-Guzman waited inside the club for his friend to get finished his lapdance but then went missing. His friends, unable to get answers from the club's employees, searched for him outside but couldn't find him.
The two-day search for Mayren-Guzman included dogs, drones, a helicopter grid search and a foot search by members of the Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City Fire Department, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management.
Relatives, friends and community members also conducted their own foot search.
Mayren-Guzman's body was discovered about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in a marshy area along Delilah Road.
Funeral arrangements for Mayren-Guzman are pending. The family is still waiting for results from an autopsy, and is considering an independent autopsy.
An online fundraising page established to help with funeral arrangements has raised more than $35,000.
GALLERY: Family and friends fight for 'Justicia para Irving'
Protest
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Protest
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.