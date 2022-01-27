Police arrest 3, city closes Pleasantville strip club after body discovery

And Irving was "the best of all of us," Alvarez said. "He's cute, smart, funny, charismatic, brave, bubbly, all of the above and below."

Mayren-Guzman was last seen leaving the strip club early Sunday morning.

During a rally Wednesday at City Hall, a man who identified himself as one of the friends with Mayren-Guzman that evening said on a video posting that he had gone to the club with the victim and another friend, but he couldn't get in because he didn't have identification. Mayren-Guzman went in with one friend, the man said, but never came back out, the friend told the interviewer who posted the video on YouTube under the channel LaluFilmz.

The video had more than 16,000 views Thursday afternoon, and Capt. Stacey Schlachter of the Pleasantville Police Department said police had viewed the video but had no further comment.

In the interview, the friend said Mayren-Guzman was inside the strip club and was going to get a lap dance before leaving.

Mayren-Guzman waited inside the club for his friend to get finished his lapdance but then went missing. His friends, unable to get answers from the club's employees, searched for him outside but couldn't find him.