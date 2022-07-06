Pleasantville woman's drug sale led to man's death, prosecutor says

A Pleasantville woman was arrested June 26 and charged with selling a Toms River man drugs that caused his death in April, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Michelle Baker, 39, is charged with strict liability drug-induced death, distribution of heroin/fentanyl, possession of heroin/fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Baker, who had a warrant for her arrest issued June 21, was arrested by Howell Township police in Monmouth County on a shoplifting charge June 26. She was transferred to the Ocean County jail Monday and will stay there at until a detention hearing is scheduled, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Toms River police April 19 were called to a South Main Street residence after the man, 44, was discovered unresponsive. The man was already dead upon officers' arrival, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Through an investigation, police learned Baker sold the man heroin and fentanyl, which were identified in his toxicology report, the day before his death.