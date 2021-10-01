Pleasantville woman pleads not guilty to murdering daughters in Arizona

A Pleasantville woman pleaded not guilty in the deaths of her two young daughters Friday morning in an Arizona courtroom.
Retta Cruse, 35, who entered her plea in Maricopa County Superior Court, was indicted on two counts of murder after her daughters Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4, were found dead at her Phoenix home Sept. 8.
Cruse's trial is set to begin next summer. She is being held on a $2 million bond.
Just before 6 p.m. Sept. 8, police responded to a call of an adult male outside his residence pleading for help, Phoenix police said.
Upon arrival, officers found the two girls dead on a bed and Cruse suffering from what were believed to be self-inflicted stab wounds. Cruse was transported to a local hospital, according to the probable cause statement.
Cruse is accused of giving the girls medications, causing them to overdose.
The probable cause statement detailed how a prescription pill was found near the girls’ mouths. Neither girl had obvious injuries, police said.
Police said Cruse barricaded herself in her bedroom and left a handwritten note explaining the situation.
According to investigators, Royal’s biological father, Michael Coleman, said Cruse was upset over a recent court hearing where she was losing custody of one of her daughters.
Aleyah's biological father, Kevin Maddox, lives in Cumberland County and had been awarded custody of his daughter just before her death.
Maddox had fought Cruse for custody the past two years in the New Jersey courts. In August 2019, a New Jersey Superior Court judge issued an order stating that Cruse was in violation of a custody agreement and Aleyah was to be returned to New Jersey.
However, Aleyah was not returned to New Jersey and up until her death, Maddox said he intended no bad blood between himself and Cruse. His only aim was to be reunited with his daughter.
Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fough…
A funeral service for Aleyah was held Monday at True Vine Pentecostal Church in Millville.
The family hopes a tragedy like the deaths of Aleyah and Royal is preventable in the future so no child is ever “collateral damage” again.
“Aleyah’s Law is something that we have discussed forming,” a spokesperson for Maddox said last week.
The family’s proposed vision for a preventive tool is in the form of a database where any parent who is awarded custody could enter their child’s name and custody orders into it and it would cross-check agencies such as the Social Security Administration, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Transportation Security Administration, Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development and police departments nationwide.
“We had big dreams for her (Aleyah),” Maddox said last month. “Now she will never be able to do any of that.”
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
