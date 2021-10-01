Pleasantville woman pleads not guilty to murdering daughters in Arizona

Aleyah's biological father, Kevin Maddox, lives in Cumberland County and had been awarded custody of his daughter just before her death.

Maddox had fought Cruse for custody the past two years in the New Jersey courts. In August 2019, a New Jersey Superior Court judge issued an order stating that Cruse was in violation of a custody agreement and Aleyah was to be returned to New Jersey.

However, Aleyah was not returned to New Jersey and up until her death, Maddox said he intended no bad blood between himself and Cruse. His only aim was to be reunited with his daughter.

Killings of two girls leave local families stunned and struggling for answers Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fough…

A funeral service for Aleyah was held Monday at True Vine Pentecostal Church in Millville.

The family hopes a tragedy like the deaths of Aleyah and Royal is preventable in the future so no child is ever “collateral damage” again.

“Aleyah’s Law is something that we have discussed forming,” a spokesperson for Maddox said last week.