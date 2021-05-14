 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville woman pleads guilty in 2018 fatal crash
0 comments
top story

Pleasantville woman pleads guilty in 2018 fatal crash

{{featured_button_text}}
051521_nws_hayes

Kaitlyn Hayes, 26, of Pleasantville

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Provided

South Jersey is anywhere from 25 to 75% behind where it should be for rainfall in the past 30 days. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains how much rain will come in the extended forecast and has a look at a mostly dry weekend ahead.

MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in a 2018 crash that killed a Galloway Township woman, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.

Kaitlyn Hayes, 26, pleaded Thursday before Superior Court Judge Sarah Beth Johnson, Tyner said in a news release.

Hayes' charge stems from a crash that occurred the night of Dec. 19, 2018, when she was driving south on Pitney Road in Absecon, crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the other car, Suzana Kocick, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Upon investigation, it was determined that Hayes' 2017 Ford Expedition was traveling 106 mph in the two seconds before the crash and 104 mph on impact, Tyner said.

Toxicology reports showed Hayes' blood was positive for marijuana, Tyner said.

The investigation was conducted by Absecon police and the prosecutor’s Crash Investigations Unit.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of goats help prevent wildfires in California

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News