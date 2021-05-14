Pleasantville woman pleads guilty in 2018 fatal crash

MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in a 2018 crash that killed a Galloway Township woman, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.
Kaitlyn Hayes, 26, pleaded Thursday before Superior Court Judge Sarah Beth Johnson, Tyner said in a news release.
Hayes' charge stems from a crash that occurred the night of Dec. 19, 2018, when she was driving south on Pitney Road in Absecon, crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on.
The driver of the other car, Suzana Kocick, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon investigation, it was determined that Hayes' 2017 Ford Expedition was traveling 106 mph in the two seconds before the crash and 104 mph on impact, Tyner said.
Toxicology reports showed Hayes' blood was positive for marijuana, Tyner said.
The investigation was conducted by Absecon police and the prosecutor’s Crash Investigations Unit.
