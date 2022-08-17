Pleasantville woman guilty of murdering daughters in Arizona to be sentenced Friday

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman formerly of Pleasantville is set to be sentenced Friday for her involvement in killing her two daughters in September.

Retta Cruse, 36, was indicted on two counts of murder after her daughters, Aleyah, 9, and Royal, 4, were found dead at her Phoenix home Sept. 8, 2021. Cruse originally pleaded not guilty to the crimes but has since changed her plea, according to her attorney, Jason Gronski.

Cruse will appear Friday before Judge Margaret LaBianca in Maricopa County Superior Court, Gronski said.

Cruse admitted to giving her daughters drugs, causing them to overdose. On Sept. 8, officers found the girls huddled together on a bed dead with their mother barricaded in a bedroom at the Arizona home, having stabbed herself multiple times, according to police reports.

Detectives said drugs were found near the girls' mouths and a bottle of oxycodone also was in the room.

Cruse was living with Michael Coleman, the biological father of the youngest girl, Royal, in Arizona amid a custody dispute between her and Kevin Maddox, of Cumberland County, over the oldest girl, Aleyah.

A New Jersey Superior Court judge had ordered the 9-year-old be returned to the Garden State with her father, and Maddox had been trying to have his daughter returned home before her death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.