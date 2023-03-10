The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City police are trying to identify a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. March 1 on Route 30, eastbound of Delilah Road in the area of mile 55, where Jodie Milhan, 49, of Pleasantville, was found dead after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

Police were able to confirm that a dark blue 2012 Nissan Altima sedan with Iowa plates reading LNB789 was involved in the crash. The vehicle is said to have heavy front-end damage, specifically to the passenger side, and to be missing the passenger side mirror.

Police said people should pay attention to any Nissan Altima with similar damage, as the license plates may have been changed or removed.

Anyone with additional information can call prosecutor's Detective Jennifer Burke at 609-909-7684 or Atlantic City police at 609-347-5744. Information also can be shared anonymously at acpo.org/tips or by texting tip411 (847411). Begin each text with ACPD.