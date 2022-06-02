Pleasantville teacher, ex-Ocean City Beach Patrol member charged with sexual assault

A Pleasantville school teacher and former Ocean City Beach Patrol member faces sexual assault charges following his arrest Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jonathan Howell, 40, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, is being held at the Cape May County jail. He is charged with sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Howell teaches math at Pleasantville High School, according to the school district's website.

The district is aware of Howell's arrest and is cooperating with investigators. Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said appropriate actions have been taken, though she wouldn't comment on specifics.

Ocean City Beach Patrol investigation labor attorney under contract for a year OCEAN CITY — The special counsel hired to investigate the Beach Patrol will do so for at lea…

The investigation that led to Howell's arrest began in April 2021. The Prosecutor's Office was notified of a string of social media posts making various allegations against the Beach Patrol, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

More than 100 posts were found on an Instagram account, @ocbp_predators, which solicited other users to submit accounts of sexual harassment and harassment, as well as other experiences regarding the Beach Patrol. The names were covered so identities were protected.

The posts prompted Ocean City to hire a private investigator, who then entered into a joint effort with the Prosecutor's Office, city officials said last year following the hiring.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or leave anonymous tips at cmcpo.tips. Information also can be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.