 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pleasantville teacher, ex-Ocean City Beach Patrol member charged with sexual assault

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

A Pleasantville school teacher and former Ocean City Beach Patrol member faces sexual assault charges following his arrest Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jonathan Howell, 40, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, is being held at the Cape May County jail. He is charged with sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Howell teaches math at Pleasantville High School, according to the school district's website.

The district is aware of Howell's arrest and is cooperating with investigators. Acting Superintendent Karin Farkas said appropriate actions have been taken, though she wouldn't comment on specifics.

The investigation that led to Howell's arrest began in April 2021. The Prosecutor's Office was notified of a string of social media posts making various allegations against the Beach Patrol, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

More than 100 posts were found on an Instagram account, @ocbp_predators, which solicited other users to submit accounts of sexual harassment and harassment, as well as other experiences regarding the Beach Patrol. The names were covered so identities were protected.

People are also reading…

The posts prompted Ocean City to hire a private investigator, who then entered into a joint effort with the Prosecutor's Office, city officials said last year following the hiring.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or leave anonymous tips at cmcpo.tips. Information also can be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump grand jury to hear from Raffensperger

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News