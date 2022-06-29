Pleasantville strip club assault defendants to remain in jail

MAYS LANDING — A judge on Wednesday ordered the continued detainment of three men accused of assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville before he died in a nearby marsh, citing the videotaped “pummeling” of the victim, as well as concerns for the community where the attack occurred.

Defense attorneys appeared in court to argue for the release of brothers John and Garnell Hands, of Pleasantville, and Jamaul Timberlake, of Atlantic City. They called for a new hearing after an autopsy they obtained last week indicated that Mayren-Guzman had died of drowning and hypothermia while acutely intoxicated.

Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway denied the defense requests for the release of all three. They will remain detained pending trial for aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Ridgway said the autopsy indicated the three men had been "pummeling" Mayren-Guzman. While the injuries Mayren-Guzman sustained to his arms, legs and face were not serious, she said the sheer number of them evinced an intent to cause serious bodily injury on the part of the three defendants. She based her ruling on her concerns that the men remain a risk to the community, citing the defendants' criminal records and questioning their impulse control.

Ridgway also asserted that the defendants were a threat to witnesses because they appeared to know workers at Centerfolds. Ridgway said video showed the attack as well as the aftermath, in which the men went back into the club and “gleefully” reenacted the assault to Centerfolds employees.

Dozens of people gathered outside the county courthouse for at least five hours in support of the Mayren-Guzman family. They carried signs demanding "Justicia para Irving" and blaming the three defendants for the teenager's death.

There was food available for those who came in support, but the gathering took on a solemn atmosphere. There was a mixture of American and Mexican flags, signs with the late Mayren-Guzman's image and flags bearing the image of the Virgin Mary and Jesus. At one point the group prayed. Mayren-Guzman's mother, Zara Mayren, told the crowd to demand justice for her son.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, an immigrant-rights activist who has been supporting the family, outlined what the family would consider justice.

"Right now, it's the family's position that no matter what happens, second-degree assault charges are not justice for the family," Moreno-Rodriguez said. "A jail sentence of five to 10 years is not justice for the family, it will never be justice for the family, nor for the community."

Moreno-Rodriguez said that, despite the autopsy results, he expected the state to prosecute the case to the "fullest extent of the law."

An attorney representing the family of Mayren-Guzman in a civil case around the teenager's death declined to comment after the hearings were completed.

Durann Neil, an attorney for Garnell Hands, argued that video evidence demonstrates his client had only struck Mayren-Guzman with an open-hand slap. He insisted it did not rise to the level of aggravated assault owing to the lack of intent to cause severe bodily injury and said there was no reason to keep his client detained. He added the altercation happened too quickly and there was no time for his client to have entered into a conspiracy to assault Mayren-Guzman.

Harlee Stein, an attorney for the state, argued the video shows Garnell Hands hit Mayren-Guzman with a closed fist.

"We respect the judge's decision," Neil said after Garnell Hands' hearing. "However, we fundamentally disagree when it comes to my client."

Neil said he was looking forward to taking the case to trial on behalf of his client.

Matthew Portella, an attorney for John Hands, argued his client was in a different situation than the other two co-defendants. He said John Hands had only intervened after his brother had gotten into a fight and struck Mayren-Guzman only three times. He also noted that John Hands did not have an extensive criminal history, only one loitering conviction, and that he had a job.

Portella said he intended to appeal the detention ruling. He said he was "hopeful" people would be able to "separate emotion from what actually happened."

In the case of Timberlake, the last to have his hearing, Ridgway cited his “extensive” juvenile record, which included charges of aggravated sexual assault and carjacking as well as surveillance video the judge has viewed that she said showed the defendants intended to cause serious harm to Mayren-Guzman, whom she described as an “outnumbered 19-year-old” in the fight.

Timberlake's attorney argued his client's juvenile history stemmed from incidents that occurred 17 years ago, and that his client did not have a criminal history since then.

Mayren-Guzman went missing following a Jan. 23 fight and was found dead the morning of Jan. 25 in a marsh near the Delilah Road strip club.

The autopsy did not show evidence that he had sustained a traumatic brain injury near the time of his death.

Since Mayren-Guzman’s death, his family, friends and the Latino community in Pleasantville have rallied together demanding justice and transparency in the teenager’s case. After a month of protests, Pleasantville City Council voted to revoke the mercantile licenses of Centerfolds on Feb. 23. His family also has filed a lawsuit against the club, the three suspects and others in connection to his death.