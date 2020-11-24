Pleasantville police subdue woman with knife

PLEASANTVILLE — Officers subdued a woman who was brandishing a knife at people outdoors Sunday, police said Tuesday.

Multiple officers confronted the yelling, steak knife-wielding woman, whom they knew from previous encounters, near Pleasant Avenue and Main Street, Capt. Matthew Hartman said in a statement.

With weapons drawn, the officers ordered her to drop the knife repeatedly, which she refused to do. She came within 10 feet of the officers, Hartman said.

The woman then began to walk south on Main Street, continuing to refuse orders to drop the knife, and at one point raising her left arm above her head with the knife in hand, Hartman said.

The woman was confronted in the first block of North Main Street by an officer using a ballistic shield, at which point she briefly stopped, and several officers used pepper spray on her, Hartman said.

She continued to walk south on Main Street, crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, and as she reached the south side of the intersection, officers sprayed her again, at which point she was tackled as she dropped the knife and was detained, Hartman said.

The woman was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by EMS for further evaluation, Hartman said. Police did not release the woman’s name, age or where she lived.

