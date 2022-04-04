Pleasantville police seek suspected dollar store thief

PLEASANTVILLE — City police are searching for a male suspect whom they say stole from a dollar store and fought an employee.
Officers responded Saturday to the Family Dollar store, in the 400 block of West Delilah Road, after receiving an emergency call about the incident, police said.
An employee tried stopping the suspect, and the pair ended up fighting outside in the store's parking lot, which was captured on surveillance footage, police said.
The suspect has a skin condition, forming light patches on his face and arms, police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact city police, at 609-641-6100. Anonymous tips can be submitted online, at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
