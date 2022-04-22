 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pleasantville police seek suspect who shot teenager

  • 0
Pleasantville Police Department
Press archives

PLEASANTVILLE — Police continue to search for the person who shot a teenager in the leg last week.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. last Friday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Hendricks Street and were flagged down by a resident, who alerted them to a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg, police said. The teen said he was shot by an unknown male while in the front yard of a home.

The teen's injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at a hospital and released later that day, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said.

The city's gunshot-audio detection system did not alert police to the gunfire, nor did any neighbors report hearing shots fired, police said.

Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks is investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-6100 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court upholds exclusion of Puerto Ricans from federal benefits program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News