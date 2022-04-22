Pleasantville police seek suspect who shot teenager

PLEASANTVILLE — Police continue to search for the person who shot a teenager in the leg last week.
The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. last Friday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Hendricks Street and were flagged down by a resident, who alerted them to a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg, police said. The teen said he was shot by an unknown male while in the front yard of a home.
The teen's injuries were not life-threatening, and he was treated at a hospital and released later that day, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said.
The city's gunshot-audio detection system did not alert police to the gunfire, nor did any neighbors report hearing shots fired, police said.
Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks is investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-6100 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.
