Pleasantville police seek missing man

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.
Shain Nelson was last seen at his home in the 600 block of Oneida Avenue, police said Tuesday. Nelson's mother said two men unknown to her were with him before his disappearance.
Nelson's mother also told investigators she last heard from her son via a text message, in which he told her he was OK and was in the city, police said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Haliema Leach at 609-641-6100, dial 911 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via pleasantvillepd.org or crimestoppersatlantic.com.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.