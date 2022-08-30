 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville police say Galloway man shouted racial slurs, death threats at city workers

PLEASANTVILLE — A Galloway Township man was arrested Tuesday after shouting death threats and racial slurs at workers in the city, police said.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Brian Scherer, 45, was driving south on Main Street on the morning of Aug. 2 and stopped his vehicle near a site where employees from Pleasantville Public Works were working. Police said Scherer began shouting death threats at the workers while using “a barrage of obscenities and racial epithets.”

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Main Street about 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report of harassment.

The man who shouted the threats was unknown at the time of the incident, police said in a news release.

Detective Jeffery Raine investigated further and determined Scherer had made the threats.

Scherer was charged with terroristic threats and bias intimidation. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

