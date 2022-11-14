 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville police say driver had drugs, arrest warrant during vehicle stop

PLEASANTVILLE — A man pulled over for a faulty headlight was allegedly found to have an outstanding warrant and cocaine in his car, police said.

Around 12:29 a.m. Monday, Elvis Gonzalez, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was stopped in the 400 block of West Delilah Road, police said in a news release.

Police learned of the warrant and searched Gonzalez's blue BMW SUV. Inside, they found 4.25 ounces of crack cocaine, 8 grams of powder cocaine and $60, police said.

Gonzalez is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He was brought to the Atlantic County jail because of his warrant, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

