 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pleasantville police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

  • 0
Pleasantville Police car
PRESS ARCHIVES

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for suspects in a string of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Police said seven vehicles were hit between 6:46 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The suspects are three males who were seen driving a gray Infiniti four-door sedan with black rims and tinted windows. The vehicle also has a loud exhaust, no front license plate and a tinted rear license plate cover.

Catalytic converters transform a car's toxic emissions — hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides — into less harmful byproducts. People tend to steal them because of the precious metals the converters contain. A thief using a battery-powered reciprocating saw can slide under a vehicle and remove the catalytic converter in a couple of minutes. They can sell them for anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per converter.

Reported thefts of catalytic converters increased from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

People are also reading…

Some states are increasing the penalties for catalytic converter thefts. In New Jersey, it is only a disorderly persons offense for the first and second violations.

Anyone with information can email Deputy Sgt. Brandon Stocks at bstocks@pleasantvillepd.org or Detective Juan Morillo at jmorillo@pleasantvillepd.org.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News