Pleasantville police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for suspects in a string of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Police said seven vehicles were hit between 6:46 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. The suspects are three males who were seen driving a gray Infiniti four-door sedan with black rims and tinted windows. The vehicle also has a loud exhaust, no front license plate and a tinted rear license plate cover.

Catalytic converters transform a car's toxic emissions — hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides — into less harmful byproducts. People tend to steal them because of the precious metals the converters contain. A thief using a battery-powered reciprocating saw can slide under a vehicle and remove the catalytic converter in a couple of minutes. They can sell them for anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per converter.

Reported thefts of catalytic converters increased from 1,300 in 2018 to more than 52,000 in 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Some states are increasing the penalties for catalytic converter thefts. In New Jersey, it is only a disorderly persons offense for the first and second violations.

Anyone with information can email Deputy Sgt. Brandon Stocks at bstocks@pleasantvillepd.org or Detective Juan Morillo at jmorillo@pleasantvillepd.org.