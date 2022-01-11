 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville police investigating gunfire, report of man jumping out window
Pleasantville police investigating gunfire, report of man jumping out window

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are investigating reports of gunfire and a man jumping out of a second-story window Tuesday.

Police responded to a 1:41 p.m. gunshot alert around Main Street and Atlantic Avenue. Officers recovered shell casings during an initial check of the area.

Witnesses told police they saw a male jump from a second-story window of an apartment in the 900 block of North Main Street and run south on Main Street toward Walgreens. The male had left a jacket behind a fence while fleeing, and police recovered three handguns in the immediate area of the jacket.

Anyone with additional information can contact police at 609-641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

