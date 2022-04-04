 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville police charge duo with drug, weapons offenses

Pleasantville Police car
PLEASANTVILLE — Officers arrested two people Sunday afternoon, charging them with drug and weapons offenses, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Delilah Road around 12:17 p.m. after 911 callers reported a man brandishing a handgun.

The callers told dispatch that the man entered a dark-colored vehicle, which was later found and stopped, police said.

Rogelio Laing, 43, of Mays Landing, and Christopher Jones, 41, of Atlantic City, were arrested. Officers found a handgun on Jones, as well as ecstasy and fentanyl pills, police said.

Jones was charged with weapons offenses, certain persons not to possess a weapon, and numerous controlled dangerous substance offenses, as well as obstruction/hindering apprehension due to him providing a false name in an attempt to hinder him from being arrested for active warrants found in his name, police said.

Laing was charged with possession of marijuana, police said.

Each suspect was also charged with first-degree possession of a drug facility, police added.

Both were transported to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

