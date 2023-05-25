PLEASANTVILLE — An investigation into a smoke shop illegally selling marijuana led to the arrest of two men Tuesday, police said.
Police said they were alerted to illegal marijuana sales transpiring from The Gas Station at 18 N. Main St. The business focuses on selling "exceptional cannabis and tobacco products while offering expertise and knowledge on all matters concerning our herbology products," according to its website.
No one answered a call to The Gas Station on Thursday afternoon.
Christian Mezquita, a 21-year-old city resident, and Jesus Marero, 24, of Fresh Meadows, New York, were each charged with manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, maintaining a drug production facility, conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, money laundering and possession of CDS.
They were sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The Atlantic County SWAT Team and FBI assisted.
