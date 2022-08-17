 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville man with warrant faces drug charges following dirt bike probe

Pleasantville Police car
PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was arrested over the weekend on drug charges after police were initially investigating complaints about unruly behavior at an apartment complex.

The man, Dante Cody, 25, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and possession with intent to distribute, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Cody was arrested while police monitored an area near the Sassafras Run apartment complex on Sunday following resident complaints of BB guns, dirt bikes, drug activity and unruly juveniles nearby.

Around 4:40 p.m., Officers Kamen Potts and Kamau Bazemore found a dirt bike leaning against a fence near the complex's 200 building. Cody approached the officers, saying the bike belonged to him, police said.

Police determined the bike was not stolen and not being operated during the incident.

Cody was found to have an outstanding warrant. Before being taken into custody, Cody was found carrying an unidentified CDS, police said.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail pending a hearing, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

