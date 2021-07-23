Pleasantville man who shot up own apartment arrested following armed robberies

PLEASANTVILLE — A pair of armed robberies, including one in which the suspect shot up his own apartment, led to a city man's arrest Monday, police said.
Jabrail Kelly, 22, reportedly pulled out a shotgun in both incidents, police said in a news release.
On July 12, officers responded to Van Mar and Clematis avenues. Kelly, reportedly selling a PlayStation 5 gaming console, made an agreement via social medial to meet a female victim there and sell it for $500, police said. Kelly displayed a shotgun, and the victim, fearing for her safety, fled before calling police.
Later that evening, police investigated a short interaction between a group of three males and Kelly, who pulled out a shotgun again and fired once toward the group as they walked away, police said.
Detectives investigating the two incidents found them to be connected, police said. The second incident turned out to be another robbery that matched the earlier incident.
Kelly, after being identified as a suspect, was pulled over by police Monday for an unrelated traffic violation. A search of Kelly's vehicle recovered a shotgun believed to be used in both robberies. A search of Kelly's apartment found that when he fired his shotgun from across the street at the group of three, shotgun pellets caused excessive damage to the exterior of his bedroom window, police said.
Kelly was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
