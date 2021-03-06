Pleasantville man sets fire as distraction to commit burglary, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man on Friday was given additional charges from a burglary after it was revealed he was also responsible for a nearby fire, police said Saturday.

On Feb. 24, 31-year-old Earl Cooper was arrested at Texas and Pacific avenues in a burglary at Girasole in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue, police said in a news release. Cooper stole nearly $700 worth of liquor and committed property damage.

An investigation led by Detectives Joseph Procopio and Matthew Cocuzza revealed that prior to the burglary, Cooper started a fire in a motel room at the Quality Inn across the street, police said. They believe he set it as a distraction for the burglary. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which resulted in no injuries, police said.

Cooper was charged with arson, two counts of burglary and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

