Pleasantville man sets fire as distraction to commit burglary, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man on Friday was given additional charges from a burglary after it was revealed he was also responsible for a nearby fire, police said Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
On Feb. 24, 31-year-old Earl Cooper was arrested at Texas and Pacific avenues in a burglary at Girasole in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue, police said in a news release. Cooper stole nearly $700 worth of liquor and committed property damage.
An investigation led by Detectives Joseph Procopio and Matthew Cocuzza revealed that prior to the burglary, Cooper started a fire in a motel room at the Quality Inn across the street, police said. They believe he set it as a distraction for the burglary. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which resulted in no injuries, police said.
Cooper was charged with arson, two counts of burglary and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.